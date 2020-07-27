Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $718.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Foundation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Foundation by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 90,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

