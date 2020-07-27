First Foundation Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $718.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 41.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

