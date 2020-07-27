Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $414.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.24. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

