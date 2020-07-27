Brokers Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMBI. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phupinder Gill bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 480,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.