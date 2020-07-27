Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Fulton Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Several other analysts have also commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FULT stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Fulton Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

