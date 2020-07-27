Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FULT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 238,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 919,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 225,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

