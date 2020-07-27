Graco Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Graco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

