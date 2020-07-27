Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

GGG stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Graco by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graco by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

