William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for W W Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. William Blair also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $341.39 on Monday. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $347.45. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in W W Grainger by 743.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

