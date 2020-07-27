Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Lifted by William Blair

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,576 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 519,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

