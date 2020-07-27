Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 1,257,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 843,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 649,474 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

