SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

