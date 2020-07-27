HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

