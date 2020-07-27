Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 223,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 102,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

