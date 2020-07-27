Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 1,747,526 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

