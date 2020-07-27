Hershey Co Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NYSE HSY opened at $145.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion
First American Financial Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
First American Financial Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Lowered by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Lowered by B. Riley
First Foundation Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
First Foundation Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report