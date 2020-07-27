Hershey Co Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

NYSE HSY opened at $145.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

