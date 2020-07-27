Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iqvia Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Iqvia in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

IQV opened at $157.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

