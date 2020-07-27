Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,067.07 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $64,943,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.