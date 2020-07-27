Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $185.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

