Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $123.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

