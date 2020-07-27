Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $533.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

