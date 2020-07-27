Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreased by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 148,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 52,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

