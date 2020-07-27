Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 148,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 52,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Earnings History and Estimates for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion
First American Financial Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
First American Financial Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Lowered by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc Lowered by B. Riley
First Foundation Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
First Foundation Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report