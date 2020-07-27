Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce sales of $200.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.26 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $206.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $831.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $911.24 million, with estimates ranging from $873.24 million to $943.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

