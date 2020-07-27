Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $106.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $102.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $444.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.50 million to $451.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $492.61 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Power Integrations stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $126.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,260.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,599 shares of company stock worth $8,165,754 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

