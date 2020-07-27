Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $27.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.06 million to $29.00 million. Greenlane reported sales of $52.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $125.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $129.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $173.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.