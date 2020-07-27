$65.87 Million in Sales Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report $65.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.02 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $66.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $271.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.18 million to $275.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $312.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBEV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

