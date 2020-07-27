Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.52 Million

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $172.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.85 million and the lowest is $164.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $196.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.90 million to $761.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $798.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VREX stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

