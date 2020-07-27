Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Potlatchdeltic Corp Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

