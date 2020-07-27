AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of AER opened at $28.23 on Monday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

