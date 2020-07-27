Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issued By B. Riley

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,296,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

