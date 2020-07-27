Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nasdaq Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $130.56 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

