$8.91 Million in Sales Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $8.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 million. CryoPort posted sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $43.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 million to $45.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.34 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $68.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

