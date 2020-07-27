$91.22 Million in Sales Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce sales of $91.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.44 million and the highest is $94.00 million. TC Pipelines reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year sales of $388.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.07 million to $391.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.47 million to $390.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 14.4% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

