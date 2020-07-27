ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

ON stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after buying an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

