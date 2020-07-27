Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will post $348.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.83 million to $349.14 million. Plantronics reported sales of $447.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLT opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

