Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post $267.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.99 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

