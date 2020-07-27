Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Trust by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 87,689 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 246,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

