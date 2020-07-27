Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Bank Ozk in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OZK. Citigroup lowered Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Bank Ozk by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

