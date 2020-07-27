Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Materion Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Materion in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE MTRN opened at $58.17 on Monday. Materion has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

