Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

NTRS opened at $76.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,956,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

