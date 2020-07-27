Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $644.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

