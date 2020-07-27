Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.74 Million

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to post sales of $688.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.00 million to $696.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 6,770.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 3,871,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,419,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $18,235,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $20,950,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

