Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $505.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.45 and its 200 day moving average is $421.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MarketAxess by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

