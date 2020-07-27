Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Norbord Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of OSB stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 2.53. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norbord by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norbord by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Norbord by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.