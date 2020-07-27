Piper Sandler Comments on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NBHC stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. National Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

