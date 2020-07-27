Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OSBC opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

