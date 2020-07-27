DA Davidson Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $858.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.16.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of National Bank by 16.7% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

