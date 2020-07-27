Paypal (PYPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Paypal has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.99-1.03 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paypal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.