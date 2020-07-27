Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $24.31 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

