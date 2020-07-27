Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million during the quarter.

TSE AEM opened at C$96.41 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total value of C$2,056,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,468,330.70. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.54, for a total transaction of C$945,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,165,174. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,424.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

